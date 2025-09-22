Words We Live By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have those few quotes that just resonate with us more than others. A few words that motivate, inspire, or just make you smile when you need it most. I asked our Her Campus Bentley e-board to share the quotes that keep us grounded, push us forward, and remind us why we do what we do…

Taylor: “Keep your face always toward the sunshine- and the shadows will fall behind you.” – anon

Taylor pt 2: “If you carry one thing throughout your life, let it be hope. Let it be hope that better things are always ahead. Let it be hope that you can get through even the toughest of times. Let it be hope that you are stronger than any challenge that comes your way. Let it be hope that you are exactly where you are meant to be… Because during these times, hope will be the very thing that carries you through. ” – Nikki Banas

Skyler: “You’ll never do a whole lot, unless you’re brave enough to try” – Dolly Parton

Serena: “When you focus on the good, the good gets better” – Abraham Hicks

Emily: “You are only as pretty as you treat people” – Chelsea Gomez

Ciera- “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be you”- Coco Chanel