Why You Should Actually Care About That Random Elective You Signed Up For

When I first started college, I was so excited for easy elective classes that balanced out my schedule from the hard Finance courses. They were just a way to improve my GPA without having to do much work but honestly, some of those classes have ended up making me think the most and teaching me the most meaningful things.

This semester, I’m taking a human rights course, and it honestly, not just saying it, has completely changed my perspective on a lot of world issues and opened my eyes to issues across the world. The discussions were so real honest, discussing current inequalities that exist and past injustices. My professor makes every class feel like it matters. There isn’t a lot of work but for some reason its the class I am taking the most away from and the class I spend the most time on. Instead of memorizing facts or doing readings, I am truly learning. I leave class every day actually thinking about what we talked about.

It’s not just this class. Community Ethics, Philosophy of Democracy and Power, Sports Psychology, Interpersonal Communication, Cross-Cultural Communication. All classes I have taken so far that truly have had an impact on me even though I walked into them intending to take advantage of an easy A. The conversations, the material, and especially the professors reminded me why I came to college in the first place. Not just to get a degree, but to grow, to understand people, and to challenge how I see things.

So my advice? Show up for those classes. Even if they’re not part of your major, even if they seem easy, even if you’re just trying to fill a credit. Participate. Engage. Ask questions. You never know which class is going to change your perspective or stick with you long after the semester ends. College is such a short, unique experience and it’s not just about career prep or getting through your core requirements; Take the time to learn and grow in different ways than just academically.