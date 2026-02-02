Why Tell Me Lies Is The Most Addictively Toxic Show You’ll Ever Binge

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It shows the real chaos and nostalgia of college that we all know and love

The pace of the show is engineered for binge-watching. I feel like every episode ends in the craziest twist or reveal

The chemistry is insane. Even though we all know the relationships are all sooo toxic, we need to keep watching. Also may be because they are all together in real life too lol

It is like a psychological puzzle. My friends & I are constantly trying to figure out who is lying or who is manipulating who

The time jump back and forth from present to past makes all of our minds race with what happens in between!

Everyone is operating from trauma, whether its grief, insecurity or abandonment…

The friendships are just as toxic as the romances, with jealousy and competition prevalent in both

No one communicates like a normal human being. Everyone just lies, deflects, avoids, and self-sabotages instead

This is just a short list of why I’m addicted to this toxic show. All I needed was a recommendation from a friend to be obsessed, so if anyone needs a final push to press play, let this be it!