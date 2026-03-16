What Our Her Campus Chapter Is Doing for Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is the moment everyone waits for all semester. After weeks of classes, practices, meetings, and late-night studying, it’s finally a chance to relax, reset, and do something fun!! Whether that means traveling somewhere warm, spending time with friends, or just catching up on sleep, everyone has their own version of the perfect break. We asked members of our Her Campus chapter what their favorite things to do over spring break are, and here’s what made the list!

Travel & Adventure

Going somewhere warm and spending the entire day at the beach

Taking a girls’ trip with friends

Visiting friends at other schools

Traveling somewhere new and exploring a new city

Going on spontaneous day trips

Rest & Reset

Sleeping in and catching up on rest

Doing a social media cleanse

Journaling

Spending time outside

DOING ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING

Reading books you’ve been putting off all semester

Watching comfort shows or movie marathons

Trying new coffee shops

Going on long walks while listening to podcasts or music

Getting Ready for Spring

Shopping for spring and summer clothes

Refreshing routines and getting back into workouts

Planning summer trips or internships

Spending quality time with family

Spring break looks different for everyone, but no matter what you’re doing, it’s the perfect chance to reset and enjoy a little time away from the chaos of the semester.