What Our Her Campus Chapter Is Doing for Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Spring break is the moment everyone waits for all semester. After weeks of classes, practices, meetings, and late-night studying, it’s finally a chance to relax, reset, and do something fun!! Whether that means traveling somewhere warm, spending time with friends, or just catching up on sleep, everyone has their own version of the perfect break. We asked members of our Her Campus chapter what their favorite things to do over spring break are, and here’s what made the list!
Travel & Adventure
- Going somewhere warm and spending the entire day at the beach
- Taking a girls’ trip with friends
- Visiting friends at other schools
- Traveling somewhere new and exploring a new city
- Going on spontaneous day trips
Rest & Reset
- Sleeping in and catching up on rest
- Doing a social media cleanse
- Journaling
- Spending time outside
- DOING ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING
- Reading books you’ve been putting off all semester
- Watching comfort shows or movie marathons
- Trying new coffee shops
- Going on long walks while listening to podcasts or music
Getting Ready for Spring
- Shopping for spring and summer clothes
- Refreshing routines and getting back into workouts
- Planning summer trips or internships
- Spending quality time with family
Spring break looks different for everyone, but no matter what you’re doing, it’s the perfect chance to reset and enjoy a little time away from the chaos of the semester.