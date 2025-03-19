This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

We could not be more excited for this break! The school year has been very stressful so far and spring break is the perfect chance to take a breather and come back refreshed to finish the semester! Here is what our chapter is doing for the week:

-Traveling to Florida with friends

-Going home to see family and relax

-Traveling to Australia

-Working at a restaurant at home

-Reading and sleeping

-Golfing in Charlotte

-A training week for a summer internship

-Competing in a triathalon

-Seeing a long distance partner

-Going into New York City

-Flying to Bermuda!

-Absolutely nothing

Can’t wait to see everyone when we get back from break!