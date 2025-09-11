What I Wish I Knew My First Week at Bentley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re back ladies! For me, this week marks the start of my senior year and feels beyond bittersweet. But for the beautiful faces new to the Bentley campus this fall, this week marks the very beginning of your college journey. With this new experience comes all the feels- excitement, nervousness, curiosity, thrill and sometimes even some homesickness. Feeling all of this can be a feat in and of itself; trying to navigate college on top of it all can seem even harder. I know just how overwhelming it can all feel at this moment in time, but trust me when I say that it doesn’t last forever. From one Bentley girl to another, here are some pieces of advice to help take some of that stress away and start your college journey off on the right foot!

Keep Your Door Open

This may seem strange, but it is truly how I met some of my best friends. During the first couple weeks of school, when you and your roomate(s) are hanging out, leave your door open. Some people might just wave on their way down the hall. Others might pop in and start a conversation. Whatever the interaction may be, just keep an open mind because you never know who will walk through your door and say hello. Heck, I popped my head into a room on the first foor of Slade and ended up meeting the girls I’d live with for the next 3 years.

Get Involved

The importance of getting involved on campus is no myth- it is probably one of the best things you can do for yourself during your first few weeks on campus. Bentley has so many student organizations, ranging from clubs focused on career development to club sports and Greek life. Whatever organization you may be interested in, you can join almost instantly through Campus Groups. Clubs offer you a great way to make connections with other students with whom you share a similar interest, as well as opportunities to gain leadership positions on campus. And the great things about student organization is if you don’t like one as much as you thought, you can just join something else that may be more your style!

Stay Organized

You’ll find right away that college academics is very much not like high school. The syllabus you get on the first day of class will be your lifeline, containing due dates for the entirety of the semester. The only person reminding you about when your assigments are due is you. To get a quick grasp on this major change, it is so important to stay organized. Get a cute planner, make a Notion to-do list, and map out your schedule on Outlook before it even starts. This not only makes it so you succeed academically, but also that you can effectively manage your time to make room for social events and free time

Be Yourself

College is unlike any other social experience- you are surrounded by 4,000 brand new people. You are entering a space in which you can authentically be yourself. No more is the reputation that may have followed you in high school or the friend group dynamic that controlled your every move. For me, that fresh start was the best part about college- I could be myself free of any expectations. In this sea of people that is Bentley, you will find friends who fully support you and love the person you truly are. They might not appear right away, but you will find them if you remain open and true to yourself!

Give Yourself Grace

Starting college is not easy and so giving yourself grace is a must. Adjusting to Bentley is certainly not an instantaneous process- learning the ropes, finding your people, figuring out your major- it all takes time. So don’t be too hard on yourself. Make sure to take time for self care, to get good rest, to stay organized, and to do the things you love to do. Your college experience starts with you, so be sure to take care of youself first!

These first couple weeks are all about you! Take it all in, try new things, and stay open minded- it will all work out! Welcome to Bentley ladies!