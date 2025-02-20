Valentine’s? More Like GALentine’s!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Here are some ways I incorporated celebrating my girls this week, as I would not be where I am without my friendships <3

Game Night! We stayed in as roommates and played some card games! It was super cute, and we also got to watch the snowfall. We laughed and shared stories, it was very nice quality time together.

Her Campus Galentine’s! We had a big event to start off the week. A lot of girls showed up and it was such a great night celebrating girls! We took pictures, painted our nails, and of course gave out free samples.

Dinner Plans! We made reservations for a big group of girls this Friday. We will get to spend time together while eating yummy food. I am hoping to get some good photos as well. We are reconnecting with some friends we don’t see every day, so I am super excited!

Seeing my Sister! My sister has a basketball game this weekend, so I will drive to go watch her play. I am going to make her a little Galentine’s basket as well!

Hometown Friend Visiting! I also have dinner reservations for the next day! One of my hometown friends is going to visit and stay the night, so I figured we could celebrate Galentine’s together as well. I can’t wait to catch up with her!

If you are having trouble thinking of more ideas to celebrate girls this week, here are some other ideas:

Brunch!

Self-Care Day

Movie Marathon

Craft Night

Photo Shoot

Baking Party!

Karaoke

I hope everyone has a relaxing week filled with love and appreciation with whoever means a lot to you! HCXO ;)