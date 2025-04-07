This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

This movie was ok! I was fully prepared to give it a 5.5 or a 6 out of 10 until the ending scenes started to shock me.

I didn’t love the way Josh Hartnett played that character for a lot of it when he was interacting with others before he got found out. There were some things that were also just overkill, like there’s no way he’s kissing his daughter and having his hands on her so often. It seemed fatherly and they did a decent job at making it look like he really loves and cares ab her, but that was just way more than is natural. In my opinion, the first half of his performance was a mixed bag, some scenes I can specifically point to him being not as convincing as I feel he could have been. But, in other places he was great, which I think is why I felt the potential of the places he wasn’t.

Majority of my points for this movie come from concept, I love the concert venue teen girl fandom aspect and how that gives way to Lady Ravens actions later on. I wish she had been a better actor. If she was compelling— even when we just knew her as a performer, that would have leveled up this movie greatly. But, her performance was lackluster (at every point, honestly, sorry to be harsh) and at some points downright bad. Ok, I’m done going after her because I feel bad. I wish his backstory and the why of the killings was developed because the mother thing was a little messy and ungrounded. Overall, I just think this movie missed a lot of opportunities, especially to be precise and fulfilling in what it focuses on. I said a lot of negatives, but I did enjoy it overall. I definitely had some laughs and I had some stress moments. Plus, I really liked the simplicity in the way it was filmed.