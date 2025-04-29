Top DJ Mustard Songs You Have to Play After His Spring Day Performance at Bentley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
Even though his set was short, I think we can all agree that was a great spring day concert.
In case you need to relive it… here’s a list of some of his biggest hits you need to add to your playlist ASAP:
- “Rack City” – Tyga
- “Who Do You Love?” – YG ft. Drake
- “Parking Lot” – Travis Scott
- “Post to Be” – Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko
- “Ballin’” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Paranoid” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.o.B
- “Show Me” – Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown
- “IDFWU” – Big Sean ft. E-40
- “Needed Me” – Rihanna
- “Na Na” – Trey Songz
- “2 On” – Tinashe ft. ScHoolboy Q
- “Plain Jane”- A$AP Ferg
- “Be Real” – Kid Ink ft. Dej Loaf
- “Or Nah” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa
- “No Mediocre” – T.I. ft. Iggy Azalea
- “Loyal” – Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga
- “Whole Lotta Lovin’” – Mustard ft. Travis Scott
- “100 Bands” – Mustard ft. Quavo, YG & Meek Mill
- “Cold Summer” – Mustard ft. Ty Dolla $ign