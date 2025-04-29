Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Top DJ Mustard Songs You Have to Play After His Spring Day Performance at Bentley

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Bentley Contributer
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

MUSTARDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD


Even though his set was short, I think we can all agree that was a great spring day concert.

In case you need to relive it… here’s a list of some of his biggest hits you need to add to your playlist ASAP:

  • “Rack City” – Tyga
  • “Who Do You Love?” – YG ft. Drake
  • “Parking Lot” – Travis Scott
  • “Post to Be” – Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko
  • “Ballin’” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
  • “Paranoid” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.o.B
  • “Show Me” – Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown
  • “IDFWU” – Big Sean ft. E-40
  • “Needed Me” – Rihanna
  • “Na Na” – Trey Songz
  • “2 On” – Tinashe ft. ScHoolboy Q
  • “Plain Jane”- A$AP Ferg
  • “Be Real” – Kid Ink ft. Dej Loaf
  • “Or Nah” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa
  • “No Mediocre” – T.I. ft. Iggy Azalea
  • “Loyal” – Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga
  • “Whole Lotta Lovin’” – Mustard ft. Travis Scott
  • “100 Bands” – Mustard ft. Quavo, YG & Meek Mill
  • “Cold Summer” – Mustard ft. Ty Dolla $ign
