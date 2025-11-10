This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Top 10 Hair Products Every College Girl Needs Right Now

Let’s be real — between late-night study sessions, 8 a.m. classes, and campus weather that can’t make up its mind, our hair doesn’t always cooperate. The right products, though, can make every day a good hair day (or at least make it look like you tried). Whether you’re dealing with frizz, dryness, or just want that “effortlessly glossy” vibe, these are the top 10 hair essentials every college girl should have in her beauty lineup.

1. Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

This desert-inspired gem from Dae does it all — smooths, hydrates, and protects your hair while adding that perfect soft hold. It smells like sunshine and makes your hair feel as weightless as it looks. Perfect for air-drying days or quick styling before class.

2. Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Oil

If your hair needs a little extra love, Gisou’s cult-favorite honey-infused oil is liquid gold. Made with sustainably sourced Mirsalehi honey, it nourishes and adds insane shine without weighing your hair down. A few drops go a long way — and yes, it smells as sweet as it sounds.

3. Living Proof Dry Shampoo

The MVP of every busy girl’s routine. Living Proof’s dry shampoo actually cleans your hair instead of just masking oil. It’s perfect for those “I’ll wash it tomorrow” days and keeps your hair looking fresh through midterms, workouts, and coffee runs.

4. Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Frizz who? This humidity-fighting spray literally coats your strands to repel moisture and keep your blowout sleek for days. One use and your hair will feel like glass — the shiny, smooth kind you thought only existed in hair commercials.

5. Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum

A classic for a reason. This lightweight serum speeds up drying time, tames flyaways, and leaves your hair glossy without feeling greasy. It’s been a hairstylist favorite for decades and belongs in everyone’s bathroom cabinet.

6. Dae Cactus Fruit Taming Wand

Baby hairs, meet your match. This travel-friendly wand smooths flyaways, tames frizz, and adds shine in seconds. It’s like mascara for your hair — perfect for slick buns, ponytails, and keeping that part looking sharp between classes.

7. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin

They weren’t kidding when they called it a miracle. This spray detangles, adds shine, reduces frizz, protects against heat, and strengthens your hair all at once. If you want a one-step product that makes your hair instantly softer and smoother, this is it.

8. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

The holy grail of hair repair. Whether your hair is color-treated, heat-damaged, or just tired, Olaplex No. 3 rebuilds broken bonds from the inside out. Use it once a week for noticeably stronger, healthier strands — like a reset button for your hair.

9. Redken All Soft Argan Oil

Think of this as a hug for your hair. Redken’s All Soft Argan Oil adds deep hydration and softness, making even the driest ends feel silky again. It’s lightweight, nourishing, and smells amazing — a must for your post-shower routine.

10. Kitsch Hair Accessories: Ties, Clips, and Satin Pillowcases

Good hair days start with good habits, and Kitsch makes it easy to care for your strands in style. Their satin pillowcases prevent breakage, their no-crease hair ties are gentle on your hair, and their clips make even a messy bun look cute.

Whether you’re running late to class or getting ready for a night out, these products are the perfect mix of self-care and style. Your hair deserves to feel as good as you do — and with these ten must-haves, every day can be a great hair day.