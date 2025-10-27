This Season of Dancing with the Stars Has Me in a Chokehold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s talk about Dancing with the Stars, aka my favorite show on TV right now. I look forward to it every week like it’s a national holiday. The dancing, the drama, the glitter…it’s everything. But most importantly, this season’s cast is TOO GOOD and I already have my favorites (and a few opinions I can’t keep to myself).

Alix and Val

First things first. Alix and Val. I don’t care what anyone says, they’re my winners. Alix is a goddess. She’s kind, funny, and you can tell she’s working her absolute butt off every single week. And Val? Don’t even get me started. Their friendship is so cute and I am always so excited to see what they do.

Robert and Whitney

Then there’s Robert and Whitney, my other winners. SORRY I CANT CHOOSE. Robert is just pure sunshine. He has that same warmth and authenticity his sister Bindi brought when she was on the show (she’s still my all-time favorite). Watching him dance I can’t help but smile. And his bond with Whitney? So genuine. I love seeing that kind of partnership on this show.

Whitney and Mark

Now, here’s where it gets complicated. Whitney and Mark. Look, she’s an amazing dancer. Her talent is undeniable, and I’m blown away every time she steps on stage. But if you’ve watched TSLOMW, you probably understand why I struggle to root for her. Still, I give respect where it’s due, she’s one of the best dancers out there.

Andy and Emma

Andy and Emma might actually be my favorite duo in terms of heart. Andy is such an angel, he’s sweet, goofy, and genuinely trying his best. You can see the joy radiating from him every week. This is what Dancing with the Stars is all about: learning, growing, and having fun. And Emma is a ray of light every single year. I hope they stay in the competition for a long time.

Elaine and Alan

Queen behavior. Every single week, she is amazing. CAN WE TALK ABOUT ELPHABA??! She’s so captivating and determined, and I swear she gets better every time she hits the floor. She’s one of those dancers who makes it impossible to look away.

Jordan and Ezra

No surprises here, they’re phenomenal. Gymnasts always thrive on this show, and Jordan’s no exception. She’s precise, graceful, and powerful, and Ezra is just pure fun to watch. Their partnership is perfection.

Danielle and Pasha

I adore them. Maybe they’re not at the very top of my leaderboard, but they’re such a feel-good duo. I grew up watching Boy Meets World, so seeing Danielle in this light makes my nostalgic heart so happy.

Dylan and Dani

Dylan has improved so much since the start, and Dani is honestly one of the best choreographers on the show right now. Their chemistry is so natural; I love watching them.

Jen and Jan

My little angel Jen. She’s been through so much, and I don’t think we’ve seen her full potential yet. Some of the choreography hasn’t showcased her the way it should, but I’m ready for her breakout week. I know it’s coming.

If you can’t tell, I’m obsessed. This season feels special. so many great personalities, so much growth, and so much heart. Dancing with the Stars is the perfect mix of competition and emotion, and honestly, it’s my happy place right now.