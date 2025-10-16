Things to Celebrate In This Moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just because…

It’s my last year at school! I’ve worked so hard to get where I am right now!

Having a car that allows me to drive my roomies to get a sweet treat or to head home for a weekend to see my family!

Having all my friends back on campus!

The sunny weather that we’ve been having!

My jobs and my involvements that keep me busy and are things that I am passionate about!

Watching the leaves change!

Free coffee day!

Being back with my study buddy after a year <3

Getting good quiz grades back!

Meeting new people on campus!

Having two amazing and cutie mentees!

Thats it for now but check back later for more!