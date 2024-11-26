There are days where I can’t help but feel that one kind word could have changed so much of my life. When I’m having a bad day or feeling down, a simple gesture to show me that someone else cares means more than I can put into words. You never know what someone else is going through, or how badly they may need to hear something uplifting. The world would be a better place if we all took some extra time to spread positivity and kindness. Whether it be from a partner, parent, coach, boss, or friend, there are certain things I think we all need to hear a bit more. Here are some positive affirmations along with things I wish were said more often.
I am so proud of you
Thank you for thinking of me
You are more than enough
I appreciate that I can count on you
You still have so much to look forward to
It’s okay to cry
You’re the best part of my day
Thank you for being loyal
You are not defined by the opinions of others
You have a beautiful laugh
You can do anything you put your mind to
It’s okay to not know what’s next
I love being around you
Your hard work is paying off
I respect you
I’m so glad I met you
Do what you love
Embrace the unknown
Thank you for being there for me
I appreciate all of your help
I know this was hard for you
Keep being yourself
Thank you for being so dependable
You have a great work ethic
Keep dreaming and reaching for the stars
Don’t give up
You could never disappoint me
It will all be worth it
There’s nothing wrong with struggling
It’s all going to work out in the end
It’s okay to fail
There’s so much more to life than this
I’m grateful for you
It’s okay to be afraid
Don’t settle for less than you deserve
You don’t have to make it look easy
Everyone makes mistakes
It’s okay to let go
Keep going
You make me happy
I like who I am when I’m around you
You will get through this
This is hard for me too
I know you’re trying to do better
I’m not sure either
This is not the end
You don’t have to be perfect all the time
I value your opinion
I see how hard you’re working
You make me better
Step out of your comfort zone
I recognize and appreciate how much effort you put into everything you do
Thank you for caring
I trust you
Life goes on
You look great today
I love your smile
You’re such a great listener
Thanks for being you
You’ve earned a break
I think you’re amazing
Your courage is inspiring
I admire your perseverance
I see you
You’re so brave
You are worthy of love
I believe in you
You’ve got this
You’re almost there
Congratulations
Be proud of all you have accomplished
I like your outfit
Your positivity is infectious
You brighten my day
I understand
You don’t need to hide
Get comfortable being uncomfortable
You only live once
Go for it
You can achieve your goals
You deserve to be confident
Believe in yourself
You don’t have to do anything to deserve love
Keep smiling
Stick to your guns
Trust your abilities
I see that you’re struggling
I know how hard you work
It will get better
I see how good you are