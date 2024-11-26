This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

There are days where I can’t help but feel that one kind word could have changed so much of my life. When I’m having a bad day or feeling down, a simple gesture to show me that someone else cares means more than I can put into words. You never know what someone else is going through, or how badly they may need to hear something uplifting. The world would be a better place if we all took some extra time to spread positivity and kindness. Whether it be from a partner, parent, coach, boss, or friend, there are certain things I think we all need to hear a bit more. Here are some positive affirmations along with things I wish were said more often.

I am so proud of you

Thank you for thinking of me

You are more than enough

I appreciate that I can count on you

You still have so much to look forward to

It’s okay to cry

You’re the best part of my day

Thank you for being loyal

You are not defined by the opinions of others

You have a beautiful laugh

You can do anything you put your mind to

It’s okay to not know what’s next

I love being around you

Your hard work is paying off

I respect you

I’m so glad I met you

Do what you love

Embrace the unknown

Thank you for being there for me

I appreciate all of your help

I know this was hard for you

Keep being yourself

Thank you for being so dependable

You have a great work ethic

Keep dreaming and reaching for the stars

Don’t give up

You could never disappoint me

It will all be worth it

There’s nothing wrong with struggling

It’s all going to work out in the end

It’s okay to fail

There’s so much more to life than this

I’m grateful for you

It’s okay to be afraid

Don’t settle for less than you deserve

You don’t have to make it look easy

Everyone makes mistakes

It’s okay to let go

Keep going

You make me happy

I like who I am when I’m around you

You will get through this

This is hard for me too

I know you’re trying to do better

I’m not sure either

This is not the end

You don’t have to be perfect all the time

I value your opinion

I see how hard you’re working

You make me better

Step out of your comfort zone

I recognize and appreciate how much effort you put into everything you do

Thank you for caring

I trust you

Life goes on

You look great today

I love your smile

You’re such a great listener

Thanks for being you

You’ve earned a break

I think you’re amazing

Your courage is inspiring

I admire your perseverance

I see you

You’re so brave

You are worthy of love

I believe in you

You’ve got this

You’re almost there

Congratulations

Be proud of all you have accomplished

I like your outfit

Your positivity is infectious

You brighten my day

I understand

You don’t need to hide

Get comfortable being uncomfortable

You only live once

Go for it

You can achieve your goals

You deserve to be confident

Believe in yourself

You don’t have to do anything to deserve love

Keep smiling

Stick to your guns

Trust your abilities

I see that you’re struggling

I know how hard you work

It will get better

I see how good you are