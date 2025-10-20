The View Is Better When Shared

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past holiday weekend, I got to do something that felt both grounding and exciting, my roommate came to stay with me at my house. She slept over, had dinner with my family, and joined me on one of my favorite things in the world: hiking.

Hiking isn’t just a hobby for me, it’s a personality trait. I am currently working through a series of peaks in New Hampshire to complete a list, and each one feels like a small personal milestone. It’s where I go to clear my head, to reset, and to reconnect with something outside the noise of school and screens.

This was my roommate’s first peak in New Hampshire. I got to show her just a small part of this state that I know so well. Watching her take it all in, from the steep climbs to the quiet views, was eye-opening. She was seeing a part of me that doesn’t usually come through in dorm rooms or dining halls.

We talked about everything and nothing on the trail. We paused to admire the foliage, to catch our breath, and to snack on grapes that tasted way better than they should have. And somewhere between the summit and the descent, I realized how grateful I was. Not just for the view, but for the company.

This experience reminded me how valuable it is to share something personal with someone new. It is easy to get caught up in the pace of college with assignments, deadlines, and group projects. But stepping outside of that, even briefly, reminded me how grounding it is to share space with nature and with people who are willing to experience it with you.