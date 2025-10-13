Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Ultimate Guide to Salem

Looking for some things to do this spooky season? Consider taking a drive–or short T ride–down to the real life Halloween Town: Salem, MA. Here is a list of things you can do and place to shop if you visit Salem in October.

Food

  • Melt
  • Goodnight Fatty
  • Kakawa Chocolate House
  • Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie
  • Harbor Sweets
  • Whimsy’s Sweet Life

Shopping

  • Wynott Wands
  • Bewitched
  • Wicked Good Books
  • Plundered Goods Gift Shop
  • Bespoke Boutique

Museums

  • Salem Witch Museum
  • Witch Dungeon Museum
  • Museum of Torture
  • Gallows Hill Museum
  • Spirits of Salem Museum

Excursions

  • Haunted Magic Show
  • Hollowed Harvest
  • Stained Hourglass Escapes
  • Witch City Broom Co
  • Potion Making
  • After Hours Ghost Hunt
  • Hysteria
  • Black Cat Tours
  • Ghost Tour
