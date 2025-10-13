The Ultimate Guide to Salem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Looking for some things to do this spooky season? Consider taking a drive–or short T ride–down to the real life Halloween Town: Salem, MA. Here is a list of things you can do and place to shop if you visit Salem in October.
Food
- Melt
- Goodnight Fatty
- Kakawa Chocolate House
- Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie
- Harbor Sweets
- Whimsy’s Sweet Life
Shopping
- Wynott Wands
- Bewitched
- Wicked Good Books
- Plundered Goods Gift Shop
- Bespoke Boutique
Museums
- Salem Witch Museum
- Witch Dungeon Museum
- Museum of Torture
- Gallows Hill Museum
- Spirits of Salem Museum
Excursions
- Haunted Magic Show
- Hollowed Harvest
- Stained Hourglass Escapes
- Witch City Broom Co
- Potion Making
- After Hours Ghost Hunt
- Hysteria
- Black Cat Tours
- Ghost Tour