The Spring Break That Forced Me to Slow Down

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I’m at school, my life feels like a constant sprint. Classes, work, meetings, clubs, assignments, studying, social plans – everything is timed and nonstop. But on my trip, everything changed. The only exception on my trip was the ferry schedule, which we absolutely did have to make on time if we wanted to island-hop. But once we stepped off the dock each day, time stopped being something to chase. It became something to enjoy.

One afternoon, floating in the warm water in St. John, I realized I hadn’t thought about school once. Not even the usual mental checklist running in the background of my brain. It was just me, the sun on my shoulders, and the sound of my own breathing underwater.

This trip became a crash course in letting go, which is something I’d promised myself I’d work on this year. One of my New Year’s resolutions was to stop gripping so tightly to plans and expectations, and the islands made sure I practiced just that. Ferries ran late, weather shifted, and we changed our minds about what beach to visit. And instead of stressing, I learned what island time was. This became our catchphrase the whole trip, our reminder to relax, unwind, and stop forcing everything to be perfect.

And honestly, going with the flow made everything that much better.

I laughed more than I have in months. I scrolled less. I let myself be present in a way that feels almost impossible during the school year. We blasted music with the windows down as we drove through the winding island roads. We snorkeled for hours and even swam with sea turtles and sting rays. Every moment felt like a reminder to slow down and look around.

The islands taught me that rest isn’t something you earn by burning yourself out. It’s something you deserve simply because you’re human; that everyone needs a break time to time.

Coming home, I am trying to hold on to that version of me. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is step back, breathe, and relax on island time.