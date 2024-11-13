The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

When it comes to fall, the foods we enjoy can range from sweet and nostalgic, to hearty and comforting, and even adventurous and seasonal— somewhat similar to the differing vibes of the signs. So, without further ado, here’s my take on the signs as different fall foods!