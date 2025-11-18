The Little Things That Make My Room Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, swim practice, and everything else that fills my days, I’ve realized how important it is to have a space that feels calm and mine. My room on campus is that space. It’s the one place where I can unwind, stop thinking about my busy life, and just exist for a bit.

Here are a few of the small things that make it the perfect place to do absolutely nothing in peace:

Skincare Routine

After hours in the pool and sudden weather changes, my skin has been struggling. My nighttime routine has become a reset. It’s ten minutes where I can slow down and actually take care of myself.

Candle Warmer

Don’t tell my RA but it is our best investment yet. It’s such a small thing, but it completely changes the vibe when I’m studying or winding down at night. Right now, we have a Christmas tree candle (yes I know it’s still November) and it’s the best thing ever

Weighted Blanket + Mattress Topper

These two are game-changers. The weighted blanket helps me relax after long days, and the mattress topper makes my dorm bed feel a little less like, well, a dorm bed. It may sound lame but getting into my bed every night is the best part of my day lol.

My Roommate

Hi Serena. My sanctuary wouldn’t be the same without ya <3

Coloring Books

This also may sound lame but TRUST if you need a mindless stress reliever, a coloring book is so so helpful. I swear by a little night time coloring and a tv show.

At this point, my room is more than just where I sleep. I hope you all feel the same about your own :)