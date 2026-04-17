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makeup with brown color scheme
makeup with brown color scheme
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Bentley | Style > Beauty

The Best Drugstore Makeup Products For Each Step Of Your Makeup Routine

Reva Shandilya Student Contributor, Bentley University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Makeup can be extremely expensive. Thankfully, there are so many amazing makeup brands that are drugstore brands and have products that are great for each step of your routine. 

  • e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
  • e.l.f. Camo CC Cream
  • Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
  • e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
  • ColourPop Pressed Powder Blush
  • Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder
  • Milani Stellar Highlight Palette
  • Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
  • ColourPop Eye Shadow Palettes
  • NYX Epic Ink Eyeliner
  • NYX Epic Wear Liner Stick
  • NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner
  • NYX Suede Matte Lipstick
  • e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
  • NYX Tinted Brow Mascara
  • Milani Make It Last Setting Spray
Reva Shandilya

Bentley '29

Hey! I am at freshmen at Bentley University majoring in Finance and am very excited to be a part of Her Campus. I am from New Jersey and had written in my high school's newspaper all 4 years of high school. Except for writing I enjoy dancing, scrolling TikTok and listening in music!