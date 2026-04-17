The Best Drugstore Makeup Products For Each Step Of Your Makeup Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Makeup can be extremely expensive. Thankfully, there are so many amazing makeup brands that are drugstore brands and have products that are great for each step of your routine.
- e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
- e.l.f. Camo CC Cream
- Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
- e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
- ColourPop Pressed Powder Blush
- Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder
- Milani Stellar Highlight Palette
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
- ColourPop Eye Shadow Palettes
- NYX Epic Ink Eyeliner
- NYX Epic Wear Liner Stick
- NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner
- NYX Suede Matte Lipstick
- e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
- NYX Tinted Brow Mascara
- Milani Make It Last Setting Spray