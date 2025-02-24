This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

I don’t know about all of you, but a lot of the time when I have a goal, I tend to hyper fixate on it and I will put all of my energy and time into that thing. But then when it finally happens and that initial joy wears off, there is this just this weird feeling left. All of the hours, all of the tears, all of the sweat, all for one moment that is so quick to pass. It’s like climbing to the peak of a mountain only to realize that the view isn’t as clear as you thought it would be. The hours spent dreaming about this moment and suddenly, you’re faced with the question: What now?

In these moments, it’s common to feel a bit lost. For so long, this goal has given you purpose, structure, and something to strive for. No one really prepares you for the after. I have been struggling with this for the past few days; not really knowing what’s next for me or how to spend my time. The world just keeps going but I am still stuck in what I have been doing. I know there’s more out there, but figuring out what comes next feels daunting. How do you find a new purpose when you’ve completed the one thing that consumed you for so long?

The truth is this time is an opportunity. A chance to sit back for a moment and breath. Give yourself the grace to do that and not have to rush into the next big thing. Allow yourself to take pride in all you have done and reflect on your accomplishments. Easier said than done but it’s so important to remind yourself that you aren’t defined by one thing.