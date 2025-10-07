Take Me Back to Ireland

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I took a four-day trip to Ireland, while studying abroad this past semester. and I’m convinced I may have peaked there. I based myself in Dublin but also made time for a quick day trip to Galway, and every single moment felt like a dream. The history, the music, and the people made it an experience I’ll never forget. Ireland has this way of welcoming you in and making you feel like you belong, even if you’re just passing through.

Temple Bar was one of the highlights for me. I know locals will say it is overrated, but as a tourist, it was magical. The cobblestone streets glowed at night, pubs spilled over with laughter and live Irish music, and the atmosphere felt unmatched. I have always loved live Irish music, and hearing it played so passionately in crowded pubs made the whole experience unforgettable. Plus, the food was delicious, comforting, hearty.

I happened to be in Dublin during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which made everything even more special. The city was decorated in green, the pubs were beautifully arranged, and the energy was contagious. Between hopping around to hear different bands, I also made time to visit Trinity College and see the Book of Kells. Walking through the historic library felt like stepping into another world, and it was just as breathtaking as I imagined. Everyone I met during the trip was so down-to-earth and kindhearted, and it is that warmth that makes Ireland stand out from anywhere else I have traveled.

My day trip to Galway was the perfect addition to the trip. The train ride through the countryside was beautiful. I got to see a stunning rainbow! Galway itself was also very charming and inviting. I wandered through the streets, soaked up more live music, and ended up buying myself a Claddagh ring as a keepsake. It felt like the perfect symbol of how connected I felt to Ireland in such a short time. Between Dublin’s lively energy, Galway’s cozy charm, and the unforgettable history tucked into places like Trinity College, Ireland gave me memories that will stay with me forever.