The promise of warm weather and vibrant-colored wardrobes has been fueling my motivation to finish this semester strong. With the stores beginning to release their summer collections and launch sales for the season, here are some of my current picks for summer makeup products.

Primer and Base

If you’re looking for products to serve as a good base for your summer makeup or to make your skin look fresh, here are some of my favorite options.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator

This product layers so well with your makeup by serving as an illuminating base, but on its own gives your skin a gorgeous, natural glow. Pick up this tint in “Starglow” if you have fair skin and are looking for a subtle effect, or opt for “Sunglow” to get a beautiful bronze “sun kissed” look.

e.l.f Suntouchable! Invisible Sunscreen SPF35 & Primer

SPF is a MUST in the summer. You need to protect your skin in the sun, not just to prevent burns, but to reduce negative long-term effects like wrinkles and aging skin. I recommend using this ELF primer, which doubles as a sunscreen, to prep and protect your skin.

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40

Leave the heavy full-coverage foundation back in the winter months, and try a lighter option for the summer. Consider using a skin tint to maintain the natural look for your skin while providing some coverage and evening out your base. I love this tint from IT Cosmetics because of its vast shade range, light-weight feel, and natural finish. Bonus points because it includes SPF!

SunKissed Look

These next products are some of my favorite to use in the summer to achieve a “no makeup” makeup look. They give you a sun kissed look while still looking natural on you.

Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Effortless Liquid Bronzer

This product blends so easily and gives such a subtle bronze look. It’s also buildable, so you can use it to create a more pigmented look as well. If you want to enhance your tan, I’d suggest layering this with a powder bronzer to set it in place.

Benetint

I love to use this product to bring some color back into my face. You can use it on its own or layer it with your makeup. This will last all day as a lip stain, but I’d recommend using it as a blush to give yourself a natural flush. While I love the color for a lip product, it can be drying, so make sure your lips are hydrated when you use it.

NYX Lip I.V. Hydrating Lip Gloss Stain

This is my current favorite lip stain. Unlike many other products I’ve tried which can be drying, this lip stain hydrates your lips while lasting all day. It also doubles as a gloss, giving you some variability. NYX is a perfect brand for anyone looking for affordable products that are great quality.