Stop Comparing Your Career Path to Everyone Else’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Comparison is the thief of joy”- Theodore Roosevelt

Recruiting season is upon us, and let’s be real, Bentley doesn’t fail to remind us. On campus, there’s career fairs for every major and recruiters every where you turn. I mean, every time I walk into Smith, I see another table filled with recruiters from some big firm, ready to give out coffee and talk to the ridiculously long line of students in front of them. Even off campus it’s inescapable- I swear LinkedIn has never been more active. Every hour I get a notification telling me to congratulate someone on their new job opportunity. And to be honest, sometimes I don’t feel like offering a “What an amazing opportunity” or an “I can’t wait to see the great things you’ll do”. It’s not because I’m a mean person that hates to see others succeed, but that I constantly find myself comparing my career journey to everyone else’s.

At a school like Bentley, the path to career success is practically shoved down your throat starting freshman year. This isn’t inherently a bad thing- there is no doubt that Bentley’s emphasis on career building does help prepare you for the working world. However, it can become quite overwhelming when your path isn’t following the exact structure that Bentley preaches about. Especially when everyone seems to be getting jobs at the same time, it is so easy to feel behind. It’s a natural feeling and one that many people struggle with, myself included. Even though the paths of others can seem all consuming at some points, the only path that should be consuming you is your own.

One size does not fit all. Even if it seems like everyone around you is following the same path, it won’t be that way forever. People will make career changes, decide to pursue further education, or even move to the other side of the country, throwing them completely off their seemingly perfect trajectory to success. Truth is, there is no perfect path to success. I mean, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates are argubably some of the most successful businessmen in our history and they didn’t even finish college. Instead of trying to follow that outdated idea of what the path to success is, make your own. It can look like whatever you want it to- it can be a collection of internships across a variety of fields to better understand your interests; it can be pouring your energy into studying for graudate school exams; it can be starting your own business; it can be turning your side hustle into a career.

There is no right or wrong path as long as it works towards your definition of success. At Bentley, I’ve found that most people define success in terms of money. Mix that with strong interests in business and it becomes a journey up the corporate ladder. However, not everyones definition of success is making a ridiculous sum of money. Some other determinations of success include wellbeing, community, or knowledge. Whatever yours may be, remind yourself that your definition of success is not identical to someone else’s and so your paths there will also be quite different.

And though we all have different journeys ahead of us, many of us feel very similarly. Contrary to what Linkedin makes us think, people all around us are on different paths to success. Constantly comparing yourself to others is tiring, and keeping it all inside makes it exhausting. Talk to your friends and classmates about how you’re feeling- it will not only open up the space for dialouge, but make everyone feel seen, heard, and supported.

Remember, comparison is the thief of joy. Choose joy- to appreciate where you are in your journey, to dream about where you will one day be, and to find community in those around you!