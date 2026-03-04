St. Patrick’s Day in Boston Hits Different

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the city’s Irish roots, the South Boston parade, and energy on college campuses; St. Patrick’s Day weekend turns into a fun and memorable experience. As a college student near Boston during this time, it is definitely one for the books, whether you are there for the tradition, social aspect, or just vibes.

boston irish hertiage

One of the strongest Irish cultural influences right in Boston, which makes St. Patrick’s Day feel meaningful. Beyond just wearing green: the history, pride, and community behind the celebration makes the day. This adds a unique energy compared to anywhere else in the nation. For me, there’s no better place to celebrate my Irish heritage than Boston.

south boston parade energy

The biggest highlight of this weekend is by far the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade. Crowds, music, festivities, and excitement create an atmosphere you can’t recreate. Between packed trains, crowded streets, and big party vibe it gets chaotic, it can still be a really fun day. Spending time with friends at the parade makes the day even better! Although it can be super loud and busy, it’s a classic Boston experience that college students, including myself, look forward to.

St. Patrick’s Day in Boston really hits different. Tradition, chaos, and fun. Enjoying the culture while staying safe with friends can be the highlight of your semester!