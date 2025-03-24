Spring Break in Europe: A Surreal Encounter at the Paris Airport

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Spring Break is usually a time of relaxation, rest, and skiing for me, but this year was different! I adventured to Europe for the first time, to visit some roommates that were abroad :) Exploring Europe was unreal, from the historic landmarks in Rome, to the beautiful sights in Paris, every moment was filled with excitement and discovery. However, one of the most unexpected and surreal experiences happened at the Paris airport.

As I was waiting for my flight back home, I wandered through the bustling terminal, soaking in the last bits of Paris. Suddenly, my eyes were drawn to a large digital screen displaying an advertisement. It was for a product that our Chapter of Her Campus had recently received samples of! Sol de Janeiro’s new Shower Oil!

Seeing the familiar packaging on branding on such a prominent display in one of the world’s busiest airports was a very cool moment! The advertisement showcased the product’s sleek design and innovative features, making it clear why it had caught the attention of international markets.

I believe this encounter was more than just a coincidence. It was a reminder of the global outreach and impact of the products we engage with at Her Campus. It was a surreal moment that highlighted the interconnectedness of our experiences and the broader world. As I stood there, watching the advertisement loop on the large screen, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and excitement.

Spring Break in Europe was an unforgettable adventure, but this unexpected encounter at the Paris airport added a unique twist to my vacation. It was a reminder that even in the most unexpected places, we can find connections to our everyday lives and the communities we are a part of. <3