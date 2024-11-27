This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
This week, our chapter wrote lots of affirmations and stuck them around campus to spread some positivity. It’s amazing how a few kind words can brighten someone’s day and shift their mindset. Here are some of our favorite affirmations to keep the good vibes going:
- “You are enough, exactly as you are.”
- “Your potential is limitless.”
- “Progress is still progress, no matter how small.”
- “Turn your face to the sun and the shadows fall behind you.”
- “Don’t forget to give yourself credit for how far you’ve come.”
- “It’s okay to rest; you deserve it.”
- “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow.”
- “You bring something special to this world.”
- “The best is yet to come.”
- “You are capable of more than you know.”
We hope these affirmations inspire you to practice a little self-love and share the positivity with others! What’s your favorite affirmation? Share it with us!