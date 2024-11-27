This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

This week, our chapter wrote lots of affirmations and stuck them around campus to spread some positivity. It’s amazing how a few kind words can brighten someone’s day and shift their mindset. Here are some of our favorite affirmations to keep the good vibes going:

“You are enough, exactly as you are.” “Your potential is limitless.” “Progress is still progress, no matter how small.” “Turn your face to the sun and the shadows fall behind you.” “Don’t forget to give yourself credit for how far you’ve come.” “It’s okay to rest; you deserve it.” “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow.” “You bring something special to this world.” “The best is yet to come.” “You are capable of more than you know.”

We hope these affirmations inspire you to practice a little self-love and share the positivity with others! What’s your favorite affirmation? Share it with us!