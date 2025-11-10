Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Some Of My Favorite Celeb Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year, not just for the candy and spooky decorations, but for the creativity and fun that comes with costumes. This year, I saw so many incredible outfits that really caught my eye. Some were adorable, some were clever, and some were downright unforgettable. It was inspiring to see how these celebs brought their Halloween visions to life. I’m excited to share some of my favorite costumes that I saw this year in no particular order! 

  1. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley – Celia and Mike Wazowski
  2. Sia – Crayon
  3. Demi Lovato – Her own meme
  4. Sabrina Carpenter – Wonder Woman
  5. Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner – Dale and Brennan (Step Brothers)
  6. Rachel Zegler – Selena
  7. Lizzo – Mozzarella Stick
  8. Camila Mendes – Queen of Hearts
  9. Winnie Harlow – Neapolitan Ice Cream
  10. Jeannie Mai and her daughter – KPop Demon Hunters
