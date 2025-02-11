The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

DO IT! I’ve had this on my bucket list for the longest time and was finally able to go in December 2024.

How did I do it?

I went with an organization that I found through Instagram! I had heard good reviews so I decided to book the trip. It was 4 nights and 5 days and we stayed in various little hotels throughout our journey through Sahara Desert. I went with a group of eight girls but got to meet alot of other people who were with the same organization during the trip.

Safety

The people were really nice and welcoming, which made us feel safe throughout the trip. As always, we were still vigilant throughout the entire experience and made sure we were aware of our surroundings as any traveler should be. We did a city tour with a tour guide who showed us all of the main spots and helped us around!

Food

The food was so good and fresh! This was my first time trying Morrocan cuisine and it was so good! We would usually order the 3-course meal, which was budget-friendly and a great option for travelers who want to try the cuisine. I would hold off on trying the street food until the final days just in case you get sick. (that’s what our tour guide told us!)

Marrakech

The CITY!! Marrakech has so much to do! It’s a very densely packed city (motorbikes everywhere!) but has so many sites to see. The first day we did a city tour which was definitely a 5/5 experience. The guide brought us EVERYWHERE. We went to Bahia Palace, the Medina, and its souks, which is a marketplace full of Moroccan-made products! At night, the city center is full of life! The locals performed music and dances, and we even got to hold some monkeys and see snakes.

The Sahara Desert

WOW. It took a few days but it was so worth it. Seeing the Sahara was unreal. When we got there my friends and I went on a Jeep ride, rode camels, and drove ATVs until sunset. After dinner, we got to play some instruments and learn some dances. My favorite part was stargazing; there was no light pollution and so the sky was full of stars. Amazing.

Words of Advice

The Desert gets cold…layer up!

It’s a long drive with some twists and turns so bring some distractions. (music, books, playing a game with friends, headache medicine, etc.)

To our women: Make sure you are aware of your surroundings but I didn’t have any bad experiences!

Try everything you can. For me, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I tried all the food I could, and said yes to everything. Soak in these experiences!