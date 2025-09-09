Senior Year: Holding On & Letting Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Deep breath! You’re a senior now. A senior. The word alone feels like glitter and dread all at once. The final chapter…. Cue the senior scaries.

But what are the senior scaries, really? It’s that fluttery mix of excitement and anxiety that hits when you realize you’re about to do something for the last FIRST time. Putting the letter L in front of FDOC or realizing this will be the last stressful move in day. It’s the “what’s next?” panic paired with “I’m not ready to say goodbye.”

Let’s be real: being a senior is realizing that we cannot forget to live in the now.

Here’s your permission slip to romanticize senior year:

Take the long way to class just to soak in the campus vibes

Say yes to spontaneous coffee dates and random Target runs

Tell your professors thank you

Take pictures of EVERYTHING

The senior scaries are real, but so is the magic. You’re not just closing a chapter – you’re writing the most sparkly, heartfelt ending to a story that’s uniquely yours. I just don’t want to leave the cozy chaos of campus life, but am also excited for my next adventure. But I need to remember: you’re not just leaving campus – you’re taking it with you, in every memory, every lesson, and every friendship that made you who you are.