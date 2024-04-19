This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

It is absolutely terrifying to me that I have almost completed two full years of college. I feel like it was yesterday I walked into the hockey arena with every other first year in my class, excited and terrified of what was to come. To think now of all of the friends I have made, the organizations that have changed my life, and how much I have grown, is insane. I don’t know about all of you, but this past year has changed my perspective on so many things and I am so grateful for everything that I have gotten to experience. It makes me absolutely sick to my stomach to think that I am halfway through my college experience, so here is a list of things I want to do or have done to make the most of these last few weeks of the semester that I wanted to share.

1.Go see a sports game

This is something that is so easy, especially for those of us who go to school in Boston, it is such a cool experience that is relatively inexpensive (just got red sox tickets for $12!!!). Do it while you are still in the area since it’s such a fun way to experience the culture of your area and spend time with friends.

2.PLK Boston

This is something I have so badly wanted to try but haven’t gone yet. The concept is like a pickle ball court but with bottomless brunch. Someone tell me if this is weird, but it sounds like the best idea I have ever heard.

3.Picnic/Coloring Outside

This is so so easy, and so so free, and so so fun. Highly recommend now that it is warm. I feel my happiest when I am outside spending time with my friends and it is normally where we have the best talks.

4.Make a Top 5 List

Make a top 5 list of things you want to do, places you want to see, restaurants you want to eat at etc., in your area! This will allow you to make a plan to make sure you actually use your last few weekends here. The possibilities of these lists are endless.

5.Stop Saying No

It is so easy (for me especially) to stay in and watch a good Netflix show. But college is such a unique experience where you have so much time to do amazing, fun, things that just aren’t feasible for adults in the real world. We need to take advantage now.

There are so many fun things to do, especially in Boston, so start googling, start making lists, and I genuinely hope you enjoy these last few weeks before we all go our separate ways for summer.