This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Now that I’ve written this list, I realise how unserious it is and I humbly ask any potential readers to withhold your judgement :)

Let it Shine: 3.5/5

Obviously a rewatch, but one of the few Disney originals that I haven’t seen since it came out. It’s so good and fun and the tracklist absolutely bangs. Playing Don’t Run Away at my wedding for sure.

Monte Carlo: 4/5

This is honestly an all time favorite of mine. I love the storyline and the main characters, plus all of the love interests are so cute. Always love seeing Cory Monteith in stuff but it makes me really sad. This movie made me really miss abroad to such a degree- I want to be swimming at a beach in France!

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: 4/5

I fear there is a theme to the movies I’ve watched recently… I swear I watch sophisticated movies that are more appropriate for my age too. Unfortunately, this is one of my favorite movies of all time. It is so comforting and nostalgic and I adore the characters as well.

Blink Twice 3.5/5

I’m realizing that almost every movie I watched this month was a rewatch. But- this movie is good! It’s not amazing, but it is scary, well acted, and the ending is fabulous. I think it’s really cool for being Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut and I think the overall concept is an important one that deserves its place in mainstream media.

My Fault: London: 4/5

Ok, this solidifies that my list is ridiculous. This movie was so much fun. I watched it with 7 of my friends and we had the greatest time. The main guy is gorgeous, the London backdrop was lovely, and the plot was really engaging. I watched the original set in Spain with my friends at home and we all agree that this one is significantly better.