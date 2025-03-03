Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Netflix
Life

Random Necessities I’m Packing for Spring Break

Emily Pfeil
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Sophie Hubert
Stephanie Ribeiro
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

We all know packing for a big trip can be super stressful and time consuming. Here are some random necessities that I am making sure to pack for my Spring Break trip to Florence, Italy and Paris, France!

  • Emergen-c: getting sick is my biggest fear on a trip. Make sure to pack a few of these powder packs to drink really quick in water to get some vitamins in you!
  • Dramamine: I am a motion sickness girly and always NEED to take these on any adventure! The packs are small and easy to throw in a bag.
  • Pandora Pouch: the perfect size pouch for traveling with jewelry.
  • Headphone jack/any adapters: a necessity for the plane. It’s the worst when there’s a good movie on and you can’t connect your headphones!
  • Chargers: sounds basic, but typical to sometimes forget the most important ones like a watch or headphone chargers! Also, portable chargers!!!! Never want to run out of battery.
  • Sunscreen: always easy to forget, but it is super important to take care of our skin!
  • First Aid Kit: never know what can happen! Always good to throw in a small kit for an emergency!
  • Copies of important documents: better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it!
  • Hand sanitizer/wipes: literally just a must. No explanation needed.
Emily Pfeil

Bentley '26

Hi! I'm a junior at Bentley University and love being part of the HerCampus community! I want to broaden my writing skills and gain insight from other amazing females :) I love my family, my dog, and the fall season. When I am not in class or on a run, you can find me playing soccer, reading a book, at the gym, or hanging with friends.
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Sophie Hubert

Bentley '26

Hi my name is Sophie Hubert, and I am a sophomore at Bentley! I am from Sunapee, NH and I love hiking and other outdoor activities. I also love reading and my favorite book is Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings. I love spending time with friends and family, and plan to travel more soon!
Hiiii, my name is Steph! When I'm not working you can find me making some iced shaken espressos or hanging outside with my friends!