Random Necessities I’m Packing for Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
We all know packing for a big trip can be super stressful and time consuming. Here are some random necessities that I am making sure to pack for my Spring Break trip to Florence, Italy and Paris, France!
- Emergen-c: getting sick is my biggest fear on a trip. Make sure to pack a few of these powder packs to drink really quick in water to get some vitamins in you!
- Dramamine: I am a motion sickness girly and always NEED to take these on any adventure! The packs are small and easy to throw in a bag.
- Pandora Pouch: the perfect size pouch for traveling with jewelry.
- Headphone jack/any adapters: a necessity for the plane. It’s the worst when there’s a good movie on and you can’t connect your headphones!
- Chargers: sounds basic, but typical to sometimes forget the most important ones like a watch or headphone chargers! Also, portable chargers!!!! Never want to run out of battery.
- Sunscreen: always easy to forget, but it is super important to take care of our skin!
- First Aid Kit: never know what can happen! Always good to throw in a small kit for an emergency!
- Copies of important documents: better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it!
- Hand sanitizer/wipes: literally just a must. No explanation needed.