Packing Tips for Spring Break in College

It’s that time of the semester, Spring Break coming up sooner than later. Whether you’re heading somewhere warm, a weekend getaway, or visiting friends and family, packing is always a dilemma for me. I try not to overpack but bring everything I’ve been wanting to wear. So, to ease the stress I put together a list of my tips to packing smart.
- Plan your outfits early! This will save you time choosing what to wear in the moment and space in your suitcase.
- Choose some clothes you can mix and match. I like to bring a pair of jeans or a plain skirt that can go with a few different tops.
- Try not to wait till the last minute. Not only will you be likely to forget more but also, you’ll be stressed.
- Bring travel sized essentials – there’s no need to bring full sized toiletries. This will save you space in your suitcase for sure.
- I like to use packing cubes; they can be helpful in maximizing space and organizing my luggage.
- Pack at least one extra outfit, you never know what you’ll need or be in the mood to wear.
- Make a list of things to pack. Making it easy to keep track of what you have already packed and what is still needed.
- Don’t forget a comfy travel outfit, everyday shoes like sneakers, chargers and electronics, and accessories!!