This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fellow reader, the first trailer dropping this week had me so excited. If you’re not familiar, the Off-Campus series is a college hockey romance that follows an addictive friend group that you can’t help but want to be part of. The Deal was actually one of the first books that had got me into reading during my freshman year of high school. I still remember sitting in my childhood room, laughing out loud while reading it. I loved it so much that I ended up finishing the entire series. Now, five years later, seeing the first series I truly fell in love with being adapted for the screen is so exciting. I know nothing will ever fully compare to the books, but I can’t wait to see the story come to life. After watching the trailer, I think Hannah is cast perfectly. I’m not completely sold on the actor playing Graham yet, but I’m holding off on judging until I actually watch the show. May 13th can’t come soon enough!