Normalize Living at Home After College

If you’re a senior, you either love or hate the question “what are your plans for after college?” If you love that question, you probably have a full-time job lined up in the city with plans to move into a place of your own with your best friends. And if you hate that question, you’re probably moving back home with your parents and commuting to your 9-5 job post-grad. But why is that such a bad thing?

I wish moving back home with your parents after college was less stigmatized! Moving back home can feel like a far fall from the top after living on campus for four years, but why do we expect ourselves to 1) sign a lease, 2) work a full-time job, and 3) pay rent right out of college? Because of that, I’ll be happily moving back into my childhood bedroom after graduation.

But still, why are we always so ashamed to say we’re moving back home? Why are we embarrassed to say that we have supportive parents who will provide for us while we get our footing in the adult world? Why is it hard for us to admit that we’ll go back to having our own bedroom and we’ll no longer have to fight for a parking spot or have to pay $1.75 for a load of laundry? Let’s start recognizing all the benefits of moving back home: homecooked meals, no rent, no quiet hours, and no communal bathrooms.

Of course it’ll be hard to adjust to living with your family again if you’re moving back home; there’s less freedom and more expectations. But I’m honestly looking forward to living with my family again – after four years, the ‘dorm’ thing has gotten old. I’m excited to have more privacy and relaxation for once!

So even if you’re not a senior, don’t stress about what your living situation will look like after college. It’s easy for us to get roped into the ‘independent, recent college grad that is living in their own apartment for the first time’ aesthetic, but life after college is all about figuring out what works for you – not going along with what other people are doing. So if you need me after graduation, you can easily find me at home in my own bed with my dog!