My “Zen Time” Routine That Will Have You Sleeping Like a Baby

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s getting to that time of the year where good sleep seems impossible to get. First of all, it gets dark at 4:00. This not only makes the days feel shorter, but the nights seem so much longer. And we can’t forget that it’s getting ridiculously cold out already. Needless to say, I’ve found my days seeming quite dismal. On top of it all, things are gearing up as the semester comes to a close. These long, dark days seem to be filled with homework, term-long papers, group projects, and presentations. Not to mention, finals studying is pretty much right around the corner. With all of this going on, I’ve found myself having a hard time getting sleep – I’m either so tired I can’t sleep or so worried about my next assignment that I can’t turn my brain off. But the past few nights, I’ve hopped into a simple routine that has left me sleeping better than I have in a while.

Step 1: Shower

There is something about a nice, warm shower. I’m a shower at night type of person so this has always been part of my nighttime routine. But even if you like to shower in the morning, a quick warm body shower will immediately help you wind down. You’ll get out feeling warm, refreshed, and smelling perfectly clean!

Step 2: Skincare

After hopping out of the shower, I make sure to priortize my skin. I moisturize head to toe, especially as it starts to get colder out. Then, I spend about 5 minutes lathering on all the dermatologist prescribed creams I need to keep the acne away. By the end, I couldn’t be more moisturized if I tried. But slightly sticky skin tonight=gorgous glowy skin tomorrow!

Step 3: Prep Your Room

I like to prep my room before I get into bed. I make sure all my clothes are put away, my desk is decluttered, and my bedside table is stocked with a water and a book. I put my candlewarmer on and turn the overhead lights off so the room is nice and cozy. I also throw my phone on the charger at this point in the night because a phone has no place during my zen time.

Step 4: Tea

Drinking a cup of tea before bed is my new favorite thing. It’s not only great for you, but also helps your warm up and start to wind down before bed. My favorites are sleepytime or ginger tea…just make sure you get caffeine free! While I enjoy my tea, I like to either read a book or throw on a mindless tv show to relax.

Step 5: Brush Teeth

After my tea, I go brush my teeth. Obviously, a must do before you go to bed and especially after drinking tea, which can stain your teeth.

Step 6: Magnesium

I’ve also recently discovered magnesium butter as a way to better my sleep. You can use lotion, oil, or take magnesium supplements as well. I like the magnesium butter because it smells like lavender and you can rub it on your feet and calves before bed, only adding to the extra moisturizing we need during the cold months. I totally thought it was a myth when I bought it, but I’ve gotten some seriously good sleep since using it (disclaimer: I do have some crazy dreams when I use it)

Step 7: Sleep

After this routine, you’ll feel so relaxed and ready for bed. Snuggle up, close your eyes, and before you know it you’ll be in REM :)