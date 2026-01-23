My Top 5 New England Ski Mountains

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the winter months arrive besides being cold and gloomy I look forward to skiing in the Northeast. As an avid New England Skier, I put together a list of my Top 5 favorite Ski the East mountains.

1. Killington vt

With its large trail map it is perfect for all types of skiers and levels. It has such a massive terrain you most likely don’t have to repeat a single run twice. The resort has a very lively apres-ski and nightlife scene which adds to the overall experience.

2. Sunday river Me

Sunday River stands out to me because of its eight peaks, each bringing a different vibe to the table. There’s something for everyone from beginners to advanced skiers. Additionally, the resort offers many activities and amenities for families to engage in.

3. Jay peak vt

Although Jay Peak is far Northern VT, they have some of the best snow conditions. The views are absolutely amazing especially on the backside where you are able to see Canada. Their indoor waterpark adds some fun for the families as well.

4. stowe vt

The ski town of Stowe is a cute village feel filled with shopping and eateries something for all ages. Elevating the experience Stowe has on-mountain dining, après ski, and of course the village making it just enjoyable on and off the mountain. Besides skiing Stowe offers summer activities such as hiking, golfing, and biking making it diverse.

5. Sugarloaf me

Sugarloaf focuses on a more traditional ski culture, centered around skiing rather than flashy amenities or nightlife. Attracting skiers who like long or challenging runs although they have trails for all levels of skiers just at a low amount.