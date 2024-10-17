The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have those days when all we want is to lay in bed with a snack and lose ourselves in a good TV show… if you are like me, you need this every day. Whether you’re looking to de-stress after a long day or just need something to make you smile, there are so many gems on Netflix that I always go back to. Here is a list of 5 shows that I have watched countless times, and never fail me.

“Gilmore Girls” You knew this was coming. My dream destination is Stars Hollow. Hands down. “Gilmore Girls” is all about family, friendship, and love. Lorelai and Rory’s banter with Emily and Richard never gets old, and their relationship makes you feel like you’re a part of the family. Perfect for when you need something light but heartfelt. “New Girl” “New Girl” is the perfect blend of weird humor and heartwarming friendships. Jess and her roommates are chaotic, but adorable. It is the most ridiculous show, but it is pure comedy. It’s impossible not to laugh audibly while watching this show. “Friends” It’s hard to talk about comfort shows without mentioning Friends. I don’t think I have to say much because this show speaks for itself. You feel like you are fully apart of the friend group when you watch. “Queer Eye” Sometimes you just need a dose of positivity, and “Queer Eye” does just that. The Fab Five bring empowerment, and self-confidence to everyone they meet, and each episode leaves you feeling better about yourself. It’s pure and wholesome TV. “Jane the Virgin” This telenovela esque show is filled with unexpected twists, heartwarming family moments, and a lot of laughs. Jane is the ultimate female lead, and her love life feels like your own. It’s the perfect show for when you want something comforting but full of surprises.

Now it’s your turn. I need some recommendations because I watch a little too much tv… what are your go tos?