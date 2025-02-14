Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Here is what I’ve been listening to this winter! A little mix of reggaeton, pop, and some oldies thrown in there too! 

  • Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap 
  • The Girl is Mine by 99 Souls 
  • DTMF by Bad Bunny 
  • Luther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
  • CHIHIRO by Billie Eillish 
  • I’ve Been in Love by Jungle, Channel Tres 
  • Dancing On My Own by Flight Facilities, DRAMA
  • Life Will Be by Cleo Sol 
  • Messy by Lola Young
  • Snow On The Beach by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray

All of these with a little mix of AI shuffle on Spotify turns in to such a good mix! Check them out.

