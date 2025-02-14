The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here is what I’ve been listening to this winter! A little mix of reggaeton, pop, and some oldies thrown in there too!

Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap

The Girl is Mine by 99 Souls

DTMF by Bad Bunny

Luther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

CHIHIRO by Billie Eillish

I’ve Been in Love by Jungle, Channel Tres

Dancing On My Own by Flight Facilities, DRAMA

Life Will Be by Cleo Sol

Messy by Lola Young

Snow On The Beach by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray

All of these with a little mix of AI shuffle on Spotify turns in to such a good mix! Check them out.