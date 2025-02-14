The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Here is what I’ve been listening to this winter! A little mix of reggaeton, pop, and some oldies thrown in there too!
- Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap
- The Girl is Mine by 99 Souls
- DTMF by Bad Bunny
- Luther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
- CHIHIRO by Billie Eillish
- I’ve Been in Love by Jungle, Channel Tres
- Dancing On My Own by Flight Facilities, DRAMA
- Life Will Be by Cleo Sol
- Messy by Lola Young
- Snow On The Beach by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray
All of these with a little mix of AI shuffle on Spotify turns in to such a good mix! Check them out.