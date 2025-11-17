My Love Letter to Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As the days grow shorter and the air turns colder, I can’t help but think about all of the reasons winter feels like home to me.
- Cozy Layers: Pulling out sweaters, scarves, and boots feels like wrapping yourself up in comfort
- Fresh Air: Crisp, chilly mornings make every breath feel clean and energizing
- Winter Activities: Skiing, ice skating, and sledding all bring excitement and adventure
- Seasonal Food & Drinks: Hot chocolate, homemade soups, and holiday treats taste better in the cold
- Festive Atmosphere: The chill signals the start of holidays, family gatherings, and traditions
- Peaceful Vibes: Snowfall or frosty mornings create a calm, quiet beauty that feels almost magical
- Gratitude for Warmth: Cold weather makes fireplaces, blankets, and heated drinks feel extra luxurious
- Photo Opportunities: Frosty landscapes, snowy trees, and cozy indoor scenes are perfect for photography
- Shared Joy: Cold weather brings people together, whether it’s skiing with friends or gathering around the Thanksgiving table
- Personal Renewal: The seasonal shift feels like a reset, encouraging reflection and fresh energy
Winter reminds me that joy can be found in both adventure and stillness. Whether I’m racing down ski slopes or curled up with hot cocoa, the cold season always brings me back to myself.