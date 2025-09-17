My First Hike With Bear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend I went on my very first hike with Bear Outdoors Club, and honestly, it was such a vibe. The best part? The trail was only a five minute walk from Bentley, making it feel like a little hidden escape right in our backyard. I was very worried about the hike itself since Bear sometimes likes to do very hardcore stuff,but it was super light and easy. The nice easy trail meant more time for chatting, laughing, and enjoying the fresh air.

I loved that I got to go with my roommate, who also happens to be the president of the club (queen behavior), plus my boyfriend and his roommate. It felt like the perfect mix of people to make it fun without feeling overwhelming. We were cracking jokes, taking in the scenery, and just soaking up the perfect fall afternoon together. They also protected me from the mosquitos, bees and other bugs that I came across. I also got to meet a lot of great people who make the club happen, and it is always fun to make new friends!

There’s something about stepping away from campus and into nature, even just for a short time, that feels so refreshing. It was such a wholesome break from the usual routine of classes, dining hall runs, and endless to do lists. If this was just the first hike, I can’t wait to see what else Bear has planned. Count me in! At least for all the easy hikes… I’m not climbing Mt. Washington, sorry Emma.