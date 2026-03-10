My Favorite Flowers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Lillies

Lilies will always be at the top of my list of favorite flowers. I love the shape of their petals and the beautiful colors they come in. My favorite lilies are tiger lilies, which are orange and surround my driveway every summer.

2. Hydrangeas

These flowers give the perfect coastal vibe with their beautiful shades of blue and purple. I always love walking past houses with huge hydrangea plants surrounding them whenever I’m near the beach.

3. Tulips

Tulips are an absolute staple for spring. Tulips always look so clean and perfect – they are a must-have. I especially love their color range and how bright they can be.

4. Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers are always so pretty with their bright colors and big petals. I love seeing them whenever I’m somewhere tropical, and they are perfect for pictures.