This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every city has its own rhythm and its own personality. From bustling markets to quiet streets, I’ve found that each place I visit leaves a unique mark on me. Here are some of my favorite cities around the world and why they’ve captured my heart.

City 1: Paris, France

First impression: The moment I stepped out into the streets of Paris, I was struck by the elegance of the city. The wide boulevards, grand architecture, and the effortless style of people walking by…and don’t even get me started by the sparkling lights.

The moment I stepped out into the streets of Paris, I was struck by the elegance of the city. The wide boulevards, grand architecture, and the effortless style of people walking by…and don’t even get me started by the sparkling lights. Highlights: Seeing the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night, wandering through the Louvre and seeing the Mona Lisa, and the night boat tour were beautiful experiences. The macaroons were also to die for.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night, wandering through the Louvre and seeing the Mona Lisa, and the night boat tour were beautiful experiences. The macaroons were also to die for. Food & culture: Croissants that flaked perfectly, crêpes from a street vendor, and HUNDREDS of options for macaroons. The whole experience felt uniquely Parisian.

Croissants that flaked perfectly, crêpes from a street vendor, and HUNDREDS of options for macaroons. The whole experience felt uniquely Parisian. Personal moment: One of my favorite memories was walking into a little cafe, where I atempted to speak in French. Despite my not-so-great French, the waitress complimented my outfit, like omg ma’am, merci beaucoup.



City 2: Juneau, Alaska

First impression: Arriving in Juneau felt surreal- the mountains rose dramatically around the city and the crisp, fresh air instantly made it feel different from anywhere I’d been. It’s small but stunning, and surrounded by nature.

Arriving in Juneau felt surreal- the mountains rose dramatically around the city and the crisp, fresh air instantly made it feel different from anywhere I’d been. It’s small but stunning, and surrounded by nature. Highlights: Visiting the little shops with so many homemade trinkets was so crazy to me. Their famous totems were everywhere. Hiking the trails gave me some of the best views of the Alaskan wilderness.

Visiting the little shops with so many homemade trinkets was so crazy to me. Their famous totems were everywhere. Hiking the trails gave me some of the best views of the Alaskan wilderness. Food & culture: Fresh seafood was everywhere and even though we didn’t get to eat much food, you could definitely smell it. The culture felt friendly and close-knit, with locals proud of their connection to the outdoors and traditions tied to the land and sea.

Fresh seafood was everywhere and even though we didn’t get to eat much food, you could definitely smell it. The culture felt friendly and close-knit, with locals proud of their connection to the outdoors and traditions tied to the land and sea. Personal moment: I went on a sled ride with my parents with a pack of dogs leading the way. My sister and I got to sit at the very front of the sled and watch everything happen from the very front. It was truly gorgeous and reminded me just how untouched Juneau really is, making me appreciate the raw beauty of Alaska.

City 3: London, England

First impression: London felt both historic and modern at the same time. The energy of the city, with double-decker buses rushing past and centuries-old landmarks around every corner, immediately drew me in.

Highlights: Big Ben, the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace were must-sees, but I also loved exploring the quirky markets like Camden and Borough Market. Walking across Tower Bridge and seeing the London Eye up close gave me amazing views of the city.

Food & culture: Afternoon tea was a highlight, of course. I also loved the diversity of food- you could eat something different from every corner of the world in one city.

Personal moment: My favorite moment won’t come as a surprise to anyone that knows me. As a longtime Beatles fan, nothing compared to the thrill of visiting Abbey Road. Standing at the iconic crosswalk, then walking across it myself, felt like stepping into music history. It was surreal to recreate such a legendary moment. ​​And for my parents to watch from the camera that they have, it was such a cool and memorable part of my trip to London. Also in London, I saw a white Bentley drive- the ultimate sign I needed to come to Bentley University. A subtle, yet powerful, sign.

Honorable Mentions:

Athens, Greece

Barcelona, Spain

Rome, Italy

Cannes, France

Portofino, Italy

Sedona, Arizona

Each of these cities taught me something different about the world, and about myself. While I still have countless destinations on my bucket list, these remain some of my favorite places to revisit, if only in my memories.