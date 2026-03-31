My Fav Starbucks Drinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When a need a little treat to make myself feel better, Starbucks is my go-to. As a Starbucks barista, I’ve tried just about everything on the menu, and I’ve perfected my orders for when I need a little boost of energy during the day. Here are some of my favorite orders!

1. Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

You can’t go wrong with this staple drink, and it has enough caffeine to give a good energy boost that will get you going. To make this drink even better, I like to add cinnamon dolce syrup to give it a little extra sweetness and flavor. Starbucks shaken espresso is super popular – and it’s for a good reason – it is super customizable and delicious!

2. Pink Drink with Cold Foam

While some people think cold foam on a refresher is gross, I think it is a great complement to the pink drink! It blends nicely with the coconut milk and sweetness of the strawberry acai. This is my favorite drink for when I’m craving something really sweet but also need something light and refreshing.

3. Iced Lavender Matcha

The lavender matcha seems to be more controversial, since some people think it tastes like a candle. However, I think the lavender flavor is super yummy on top of a matcha. The lavender flavor is blended into the vanilla cold foam, so it adds a nice level of sweetness to balance the bitterness of the matcha.

4. Black and White Latte

A black and white latte has half mocha and half white mocha syrup mixed with rich espresso and milk. This is my favorite hot latte since I’m a chocolate lover. It also tastes great as an iced latte!

5. Cold Brew with Cold Foam

You can’t go wrong with a simple cold brew and cold foam. And as a bonus, the cold brews are usually pretty cheap compared to other drinks at Starbucks. The chocolate cream cold brew is my personal favorite, but there are lots of other great cold foam flavors to try!