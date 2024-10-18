The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a glowy full face of makeup. But with midterm season among us and the cold weather coming soon, I can’t muster up the energy or take the time to put on a full face everyday. So, I’ve been mastering my minimal no-makeup routine that keeps me looking put together without taking up too much time or energy.

Though you can skimp out on the makeup, do not skimp out on the skincare! Even when you’re feeling lazy, prioritize your skincare! Being consistent will help keep your skin clear and even. I use some perscription creams for my acne, but I love The Ordinary vitamin c and azaleic acid serums to keep my skin even. And dont forget moisturizer!

After my skincare, I do the brows! I have very thick eyebrows, so I dont need to color them in. If you do color yours in, I recommend the Rare Beauty eyebrow pencil (which doubles as a spooly!). If you just use gel like I do, I am a die hard Elf Brow Gel girlie. I buy disposable spoolies from amazon that I use to apply it and my brows stay on all day!

When my brows are done, I curl and fix my lashes. I discovered the Loreal Panorama mascara this summer and it is one of the best mascaras I have ever used. And the best part? Its drugstore and under $15! A STEAL!

For my face, I only use concealer on these no makeup days. I love the NARS pot and NARS creme concealers. I use the pot concealer to cover up my acne scars and the creme for my undereyes (which have been extra dark these days). It perfectly brightens up my face and makes me look alive, even when I’m asleep inside.

Lastly, I throw on some Rare Beauty blush in the shade Happy. Perfect finishing touch to add some color to your face!

And then you’re done! You’ll look effortlessly fabulous!