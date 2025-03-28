The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are just a few of that came to mind! Keep your eye out for a TikTok soon.

Reaching the top of the Pyrenees Mountains with my friends, screaming at the top of our lungs together. Then doing cartwheels.

Waking up to the sunrise in the Sahara Desert, standing there in awe, watching the dunes glow under pink skies.

Swimming into the freezing sea in October— because I was only in Italy once.

Solo Bike Rides on the Cape Cod Rail Trail in the Spring.

Driving home alone from college sophomore year.

Watching Argentina win the FIFA World Cup & watching Brazil’s wins in 2014.

Graduating High School (that entire summer tbh)

Zip lining into a Cenote—terrifying, but exhilarating.

Playing spoons with my family this past Christmas—pure chaos.

Taking that first sip of crisp, cold Poland Spring water after months abroad.