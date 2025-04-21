Marathon Monday: How Bentley Students Are Spending the Most Iconic Day in Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

If you’re a Bentley student, you know Marathon Monday is a big deal. Whether you’re in it for the tradition, the city energy, or just the good times with friends, Marathon Monday is the perfect excuse to take a break from the busy college life and celebrate spring in Boston.

So what’s everyone up to this year? Here are some ideas and key tips for the big day:

The Marathon Fans

Heading into the city is a Marathon Monday classic. The energy downtown is unmatched — people lined up along Boylston, cheering starting early in the morning (make sure to pick up a coffee on the way). A lot of Bentley students are there supporting friends, family, alumni, or just watching the amazing athletes.

Spending the day outside with friends

Not everyone makes the journey into Boston, which is completely valid considering it is one of the most hectic days in the city. The energy on campus is just as good with everyone spending the day outside hanging out and enjoying the day off. Spend the day doing what will make you happy!

Hydration (and maybe a nap) Is Key

After a full day in the sun, walking, cheering, and dancing, the crash is real. Don’t forget to drink water, pace yourself if you are going out, and maybe schedule in a post-marathon nap before your 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Take a Moment to Remeber the history

While Marathon Monday is a fun and exciting day for college students across Boston, it’s also important to remember the deeper meaning behind the event. The Boston Marathon bombing is a reminder of how powerful this event really is and the community that come together in the wake of tragedy. So while you’re out enjoying your day, take a moment to honor the history and the people who make this marathon so meaningful.

Final Thoughts Marathon Monday is more than a day off — it’s a tradition. Whether you’re heading into Boston or keeping it local, it’s about celebrating, being with friends, and enjoying one of the best spring days of the year. Whatever your plans, make it fun, make it safe, and make it memorable.