Low-Effort Spring Dates That Get You Outside

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun is shining past 6pm, campus starts to get colorful, and the air feels warmer. In the spring, date night doesn’t just have to be going out to dinner. There is so much to do that’s super fun and low effort. Here’s some of my spring date ideas for you and your significant other or just friends!

Picnic

Grab a blanket and a speaker for music. Make( or buy) a couple of sandwiches, fruit, other snacks, or even a cute dessert. Find a sunny spot on the grass at a park, somewhere on campus, on the water, etc. Low effort, easy to put together, but romantic. Also allows for cute Instagram pics!

Coffee walks

This is the easiest date ever but always is time well spent. Head over to your favorite coffee shop and then walk around town or a nature preserve of sorts. Just two people with their favorite drinks and nowhere to go and nothing to worry about except spending time together. Sometimes it is the simple things, those small moments, that make the best day.

Sitting on a bench at a park

Pick a bench in the sun at your favorite spot. You can admire the nature around you, sit in silence, or have an exciting conversation. This is also a great idea if you like people watching. It is so peaceful just co-existing with someone you love. You can also grab some ice cream or frozen yogurt while you chat and watch the world around you. My favorite spot is by the water when the sun is setting!

Late night drive

Quiet roads, warm air with the windows down, and the music on high volume. Whether you are having a lot of conversations or staying silent, enjoying a calm spring night on a drive can be just what you need. It is simple but still something fun to do. If you want more, you can find a spot to look up at and enjoy the stars in the night sky.

Movie night

Wanting to stay in? Get comfy blankets, your favorite snacks, pick a movie, and let your mind relax. Pick a new movie that both of you haven’t seen or one you both love.

As the weather gets nicer, I am excited to take advantage of it. For me, time spent together doesn’t have to be a big endeavor. It’s the little things in life, the simple moments spent together that makes me happy.