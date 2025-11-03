Learning to Lead Like the Women Who Led Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first joined the swim team as a freshman, I thought my captains were the most put-together people in the world. They were strong, confident, and somehow always knew exactly what to say. They made me laugh during the hardest practices, checked in when I was stressed, and led our team with this effortless mix of grace and power. To me, they were everything I hoped I’d become one day. They never seemed nervous or unsure of themselves, they had direction and confidence I always have looked up to.

Now that I’m a captain, I realize the effortless confidence and strength, is not so effortless. There’s so much to balance with school, practice, life, and trying to be that perfect role model. I want to make the same impact my captains had on me, but some days I honestly have no idea if I’m doing enough… honestly, I think that’s the beauty of it. As I reached out to those girls to ask how the heck they did it so easily, they really quickly affirmed for me it was not as simple as they made it seem.

Leadership isn’t about being perfect or having it all figured out. Its’s about showing up. Even when you are tired, overwhelmed, nervous, still showing up and giving your best. It’s about being there when someone needs you, celebrating their wins, and reminding them they belong. My captains made me feel seen and supported, and if I can do that for even one person on my team, maybe that’s enough.

I’m still learning how to be the kind of captain they were, but I think that’s okay. They weren’t perfect either, I just didn’t see it then. What I did see was their kindness, their strength, and their love for the team. That’s what I want to carry forward. Because even if I’m not the “perfect” captain, I can still be the kind of leader who makes someone else feel like they belong here too.