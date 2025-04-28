LAST WEEKS OF SCHOOL: Balancing Social and Study

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

I can’t believe I’m even typing this, but somehow, we’re officially in the last weeks of school.

Finals are around the corner, the libraries are packed, caffeine is basically a food group, and everyone is trying to squeeze in just a little more time with their friends before summer break pulls us all in different directions. It’s actually really hard balancing the stress of exams with the stress of wanting to see your friends one last time before you all leave.

First things first: finals are important. The grades you earn can impact your GPA, future opportunities, and even just your own sense of accomplishment after a semester of hard work. So yes, take them seriously. Make your study guides, DO YOUR PART FOR GROUP PROJECTS, ask for help if you need it, and find a way to give it your best. You owe it to yourself to finish strong.

But also — and hear me out — don’t forget to enjoy this week. As crazy as it sounds… there’s not a big difference between an A, an A-, a B or whatever grade you get. Your experience is just as important as doing well in school so don’t overwork yourself. Laughing with your roommates, doing fun things, meeting new people. This is part of college too.

So yes, study hard. Crush your finals. But also take a deep breath, look around, and appreciate how far you’ve come. You’re almost there. 💛

Here’s to a week of focus, memories, and finishing the semester the way we all deserve.